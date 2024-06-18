Nashik: NMC To Lift Water Amid Dwindling Gangapur Dam Levels |

Despite strong monsoon rains across the state, the talukas of Nashik, Igatpuri, and Trimbakeshwar are experiencing insufficient rainfall. As a result, the water storage levels in Gangapur and Mukne dams, which supply water to Nashik city, are depleting. Due to the election code of conduct, it is not possible to dig trenches to bring water to the jackwell in Gangapur Dam, leading to a decision to lift water as an alternative arrangement.

The city's water supply comes from Gangapur Dam and Mukne Dam. Last year, the Godavari Irrigation Development Corporation instructed to release water from these dams to Jayakwadi Dam in Marathwada due to insufficient rainfall, resulting in 8.6 TMC of water being released. Consequently, 700 million cubic feet of water was reserved less than demanded by the Nashik Municipal Corporation, leading to a water shortfall of about 18 days.

As the water level in Gangapur Dam continues to decrease rapidly, the NMC initially decided to dig trenches to bring water to Jackwell. However, the tender process for trench digging could not be implemented due to the enforcement of the Lok Sabha election code of conduct from March 16. Despite an application for special permission, no approval was received. With the announcement of the teachers' constituency election, the code of conduct remains in place until July 5.

With the ongoing rains still insufficient, the water storage in Gangapur Dam is rapidly depleting. The city plans to cut water supply once or twice a week if there is no rain in the next eight days. Consequently, the municipal corporation has devised an alternative arrangement.

The dead water storage in Gangapur Dam is about 600 million cubic feet, and a trench must be dug to bring this water to the jackwell. Since trench digging is currently not possible, the municipal corporation's water supply department has decided to lift the water and bring it to Jackwell. Ravindra Dharankar, Executive Engineer of the NMC's Water Supply Department, informed that the lifted water will be brought to the Jackwell, from where it will be distributed in two sessions.