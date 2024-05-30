Nashik: NMC Prepares for Monsoon by Removing 48 Dangerous Trees and Trimming Branches for Safety |

In preparation for the monsoon season, the Nashik Municipal Corporation’s (NMC) Garden Department has removed 48 dangerous trees within the city.

Speaking with The Free Press Journal, Vivek Bhadane, Garden Superintendent, NMC, said, "After a thorough inspection and survey from NMC’s garden department, we identified these trees as life threatening and following the previous cases we decided to raze these trees for the safety of citizens. So far, we have removed 48 such trees in the city and also removed branches which seem dangerous."

Additionally, the department is actively trimming branches along the roads to ensure that street lamps are not obstructed, allowing for adequate lighting.

The Garden Department claims that nearly 90 percent of this work has been completed. The Meteorological Department has forecasted an above-average monsoon this year. In response, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has instructed all Municipal Corporations to complete pre-monsoon preparations and have disaster management systems ready.

Nashik Municipal Corporation is also cleaning the city’s drains to prevent overflow and water accumulation on roads. Alongside this, the Parks Department is removing trees that pose a risk of falling during the monsoon. This action follows an incident two years ago when a Gulmohar tree fell on a rickshaw at the ITI signal, resulting in the death of a passenger.

Furthermore, many tree branches were obstructing street lamps, leaving roads dark at night and increasing the risk of accidents during the monsoon. The NMC has therefore begun trimming these branches on both main roads and colony roads to enhance visibility and safety.