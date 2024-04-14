Nashik: NMC Faces Scrutiny Over Hoarding Scam

The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) is facing scrutiny as it deals with the fallout from 26 unauthorized hoardings erected in violation of tender orders. Questions are being raised about the necessity of issuing notices for such structures, particularly when they are situated on municipal premises and flout tender terms.

In December 2019, the NMC's advertisement and licensing department issued a tender for hoardings on municipal premises. However, allegations of malpractice and financial irregularities surfaced from the Nashik Outdoor Advertising Welfare Association, suggesting a significant scam.

In response, the municipal commissioner formed a committee chaired by Additional Commissioner Pradeep Chaudhary to investigate. The inquiry uncovered discrepancies: while permission was granted for hoardings at only 28 locations, the contractor erected hoardings at 54, causing substantial financial losses.

These unauthorized hoardings not only violated tender terms but also harmed the corporation financially. Tax departments have initiated action against them, but the contractor has been given a 15-day deadline for removal, prompting questions about the delay.

Critics note the irony of the NMC's swift action against public constructions versus its leniency towards contractor violations. The lack of coordination and oversight, allowing mutual permissions without proper authorization, adds to concerns.

As the NMC addresses this controversy, transparency, accountability, and adherence to tender terms will be vital for restoring public trust and rectifying financial losses.