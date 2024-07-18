Nashik: NHAI Plans To Instal Iron Nets On Kasara Ghat To Prevent Accidents | File Image

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is considering installing iron nets at some locations to prevent accidents caused by vehicles parked on the ghat route by tourists viewing the waterfalls at Kasara Ghat on the Nashik-Mumbai highway.

Due to the steep slope of the ghat, there is no designated parking area near the bend. However, tourists often disregard the rules and the authority's patrol team is often ignored. To ensure vehicles do not stop on the steep incline, the authority will take extra precautions with the help of the police.

13 passengers were injured when a trailer hit five cars due to brake failure at the Kasara Ghat on the highway on Sunday. Five cars were damaged in the accident. The trailer's brakes failed near the waterfall point, causing it to overturn and hit five cars in front of it. The highway police cleared the traffic with the help of a private crane to remove the accident-stricken vehicles.

During the rainy season, the spectacular view of the cascading waterfalls in Kasara Ghat attracts many tourists. As rain continues in Igatpuri taluka, waterfalls have started cascading in Kasara Ghat. Accidents are occurring as enthusiastic tourists park their vehicles in the middle of the waterfall area to take selfies.