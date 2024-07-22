Nashik News: Public Outrage Over Smart City Work at Goda Ghat; Hawker Stabbed for Asking to Return Borrowed Money and More |

There was strong outrage over the "massive destruction" caused by the Nashik Municipal Corporation and Public Works Department in the name of beautifying the Godavari. Protestors chanted slogans like "Save Nashik! Save Nashik! Save Nashik!" in response to what they allege is large-scale construction on the banks of the Godavari River under the guise of beautification.

Protestors allege that large-scale construction is being carried out on the banks of the Godavari River and in the surrounding area under the guise of beautification. Questions were raised about whose beautification demands these projects serve, whether these works fall within the Smart City Company’s scope, and why no official clarifications have been provided despite substantial government expenditure. They also questioned whether permissions from the Archaeology Department, Water Conservation Department, and Town Planning Department were obtained and if the construction complies with regulations.

The protestors claim that the construction threatens to destroy the beautiful ghat built by Punyashlok Ahilya Devi Holkaar. They allege that cement concrete blocks are being placed 14x14 feet inward on all sides of Gandhi Lake. Instead of de-cementing the riverbed, they argue that layers of cement are being dumped into the Godavari River, leading to pollution and potential accidents due to the narrowing of the riverbed, which could cause water to overflow onto the road during swells.

Here's what protestors say

Rajendra Bagul, who led the protest, said, "Additional construction will cause many problems. All devotees of the Ganga-Godavari and Ahilya Mata are distressed by the tampering with the river. We allege that their sentiments have been violated and that the work is illegal. In the future, Nashikkars will join in large numbers in this mass movement."

The protest was led by Rajendra Bagul, former House Leader of Nashik Municipal Corporation; Satish Shukla, President of Purohit Sangh; Kalpana Pandey, Chief of Panchavati Forum; Siddeshwar Shinde, National President of Dhangar Samaj Vikas Parishad; and others.

Stock Market Fraud Dupes Three for ₹72 Lakh

Cyber criminals have cheated three people in the city out of around ₹72 lakh. A case has been registered with the Cyber Police in this regard. Fake links sent by cyber criminals via social media were used to spy through chatting. So far, crores of rupees have been defrauded in the stock market under the guise of stock trading.

Finally, despite numerous attempts, the three individuals realized they had been scammed and were not recovering their money. They then rushed to the Nashik Cyber Police to file a complaint. Accordingly, a case of fraud under the IT Act has been registered against the unknown cyber criminals. Senior Police Inspector Riaz Shaikh is investigating the crime.

Two-Wheeler Burnt by Miscreants

A two-wheeler parked in front of a house was set ablaze by miscreants using inflammable material in the Takli Road area of Jail Road, resulting in heavy damage to the motorcycle. A case has been registered at Upnagar Police Station.

Aarti Balasaheb Shinde, residing in Kharjul Mala in front of Sun City Building, has filed a complaint regarding the incident. The motorcycle, an MH 15 GP 2230 Splendor, was parked in front of her house on Sunday (21st) night when unknown miscreants set it on fire with the intention of causing financial loss. The motorcycle suffered significant damage, but a major disaster was averted as the incident was detected in time. Further investigations are underway by Upnagar Police.

Elderly Killed in Hit-and-Run Case

A 58-year-old migrant pedestrian was killed in a collision with a speeding car in the Visava Hotel area of Palase on the Nashik-Pune route. The driver of the car fled the scene, and a case has been registered at Nashik Road Police Station.

The deceased has been identified as Vinod Prasad Raghunath Prasad Jain, originally from Haryana and currently residing at Chaudhary Builders, Palase Mala, Nashik. On Sunday (21st) at around 10 am, Jain had gone to the Visava Hotel area in Palase to offer food to cows. While returning home, he was struck by an unknown four-wheeler speeding from Pune towards Nashik.

Savita Gawli transported him to the district hospital, where medical personnel declared him dead. The driver of the car escaped with the vehicle. Police Naik Anil Pawar has filed a complaint, and further investigation is being conducted by Sub-Inspector Ajit Shinde.

Hawker Stabbed for Asking to Return Borrowed Money

An incident occurred at Nashik Road where a gang attacked a hawker for requesting the return of borrowed money. The hawker was injured after being stabbed with a sharp weapon. A case has been registered against four individuals at Nashik Road Police Station.

The suspects identified are Badshah Muhammad Sheikh (resident of Vihitgaon, Bagulnagar), Rizwan, Ajay Londhe, and Ganu. Sandeep Narsingh Shinde (26, resident of Aringale Mala, Eklharer Road) has filed the complaint. Shinde operates a rice-selling business. The incident took place near Chamunda Collection, close to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue on Nashik Road.

On Saturday (20th), while Shinde was conducting his business, Badshah Sheikh and his son Rizwan purchased paddy from him. Shinde then requested the return of 40 rupees that were borrowed. Angered by the demand, the father-son duo verbally abused Shinde and assaulted him. Rizwan subsequently called two accomplices and stabbed Shinde with a sharp knife. Shinde sustained injuries and is currently undergoing treatment. Further investigation is being conducted by Sub-Inspector Mali.