Marathwada News: CSMC Initiates ₹66 Cr Garbage Management Tender; Nanded Workers Await ₹99 Cr MGNREGA Wages |

More than 10 lakh tonnes of garbage have accumulated at the depots in Chikalthana, Harsul, and Padegaon. The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has initiated the bidding process for processing this garbage, with the tender amounting to ₹66 crore. Seven reputed companies have shown interest and submitted their tenders for the contract. Currently, the scrutiny of the companies' documents is underway. Deputy Municipal Commissioner Ravindra Jogdand stated that the process will be completed soon.

CSMC had published the tenders for garbage processing three months ago. However, there were complaints that the central government's guidelines for processing were not included. As a result, the corporation decided to restart the tender process. The process was further delayed due to the implementation of the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections. The tender process has now resumed, and some companies have submitted joint tenders. The administration is reviewing the eligibility of all applicants based on the terms and conditions specified in the tenders.

The corporation aims to complete the tender process before the model code of conduct for the upcoming assembly elections is enforced. The processing will address the massive accumulation of garbage in Naregaon, which has been building up for the past three decades.

Nanded Workers Await ₹99 Cr MGNREGA Wages

Workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme in Nanded district have not received their wages for the past three and a half months. The workers are dissatisfied with the government’s attitude and are demanding the immediate release of their dues. A total of ₹99 crore in wages remains unpaid.

Under MGNREGA, every rural adult seeking work is guaranteed 100 days of employment by the government. The scheme is implemented based on local demand and includes various activities such as water conservation, afforestation, land development, orchard development, and rural transportation.

Between April 1 and July 15, 30.61 lakh people worked under the scheme in Nanded, earning ₹89.32 crore in wages, which have yet to be disbursed. Additionally, ₹9.59 crore in wages for skilled work from the previous year are also pending, bringing the total unpaid wages to ₹98.86 crore.

MGNREGA projects are managed across five divisions in the district, including grampanchayats, the forest department, social forestry, agriculture, and silk departments. There are 1,15,998 registered job card holders and 1,91,913 ongoing projects. Work is primarily conducted at the grampanchayat level, with payments supposed to be directly transferred to workers' accounts. However, no payments have been made yet.