Nashik News: Action Against 70 Unauthorised Hoardings, Stolen Batteries Recovered |

The city has initiated action against 70 unauthorised hoardings. The Municipal Encroachment Removal Department, under the directive of Municipal Commissioner Dr. Ashok Karanjkar, has targeted hoardings and posters across various areas including Nashik East, CIDCO, Satpur, Panchvati, and others.

Commissioner Karanjkar has instructed relevant departments to file cases against these unauthorized displays. Despite the orders, actual legal action has been limited. Unauthorized hoardings have proliferated, especially during the Lok Sabha election period when municipal resources were focused elsewhere. Following the elections, a concerted effort to remove these hoardings has begun, though enforcement challenges remain.

Read Also Structural Audit Of Hoardings Ordered Along Pune-Bengaluru Highway

Here's the division-wise breakdown of the action taken:

Nashik West: 12 hoardings

Nashik East: 11 hoardings

CIDCO: 22 hoardings

Satpur: 14 hoardings

Panchavati: 4 hoardings

Nashik Road: 7 hoardings

The police investigation team successfully solved a battery theft case within 24 hours. The suspect, Moin Zainuddin Sheikh (age 26, resident of Madinanagar), has been apprehended, and two batteries worth Rs 20,000 have been recovered from his possession.

According to the complaint filed by Ramesh Jha (resident of Vasannagar), two out of six batteries kept for the lift in his apartment were stolen, and the store room's lock was broken. Following the complaint, Indiranagar police registered a case of burglary.

Assistant Police Inspector Sunil Ankulikar, along with Sagar Pardeshi, Mushrif Sheikh, and Yogesh Jadhav, set a trap in an open field in Wadalagaon on Sunday (9th) at 8:50 pm, leading to the arrest of the suspect and recovery of the stolen batteries.