Nashik: NCP (AP) Meeting Sees Outrage Against BJP's Dhule Candidate

The rift between the ruling Mahayuti was brought to the forefront during the review meeting of the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) in Dhule on Sunday, where NCP workers expressed their outrage about BJP's candidate for Dhule Lok Sabha constituency, Dr. Subhash Bhamre.

The party workers alleged that NCP was being sidelined in Mahayuti and overlooked during the programmes and warned of taking a different path. They refused to take part in canvassing for Bhamre. The drama unfolded in front of Anil Patil, Ministry of Relief & Rehabilitation in the meeting organized in the wake of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The workers highlighted the water scarcity of Dhule city and district, which is being neglected by the local MLA, leaving them no face to canvass for the Mahayuti candidate, they alleged. While they acknowledged Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister, if they are neglected in Mahayuti, then they will have to take a different course for the sake of their existence, they warned. Anil Patil tried to convince them.