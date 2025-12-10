Nashik: Naib-Tehsildar Arrested For Accepting ₹2.5 Lakh Bribe In Land Case | Representative Image

Nashik: A Naib Tehsildar has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while accepting a bribe of ₹2.5 lakh in exchange for giving a favourable decision in a land-related case. The arrested officer has been identified as Sanjay Dhangar, and the incident has created a stir in the taluka.



According to the information received, Dhangar had initially demanded a bribe of ₹10 lakh from the complainant for settling the land matter in their favour. Eventually, the deal was settled at ₹2.5 lakh.





As planned, when Dhangar accepted the bribe near Sopan Hospital in the city, ACB officials conducted a raid and caught him red-handed. A case has been registered against him at the Mumbai Naka Police Station in Nashik.