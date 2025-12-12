 Nashik: MVP's KBT College Team Wins Smart India Hackathon 2025
Nashik: MVP's KBT College Team Wins Smart India Hackathon 2025

In the 'Smart India Hackathon-2025' national competition organised at Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Sambalpur, Orissa, KBT Engineering College of Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj, Nashik Sanstha performed proudly and hoisted the flag of victory at the national level for the first time.

Prashant Nikale
Updated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 05:44 PM IST
Nashik: MVP's KBT College Team Wins Smart India Hackathon 2025

Nashik: In the 'Smart India Hackathon-2025' national competition organised at Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Sambalpur, Orissa, KBT Engineering College of Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj, Nashik Sanstha performed proudly and hoisted the flag of victory at the national level for the first time. The college's 'Kulchara-X' team has won the first position by presenting an excellent innovative project, and this team has won the first prize of Rs. 75 thousand.

The office bearers and directors of Mavipra Sanstha specially congratulated these winning teams and wished them well for their future journey.

This winning team has added a crown of honor to the crown of Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj Sanstha. This is a matter of pride for the entire organisation, said the General Secretary of Gauravodgar Sanstha, Nitin Thakre. MVP Chairman Balasaheb Kshirsagar, President Dr. Sunil Dhikle, Vice President Vishwas Bapurao More, Deputy Chairman Devram Mogal, Secretary Dilip Dalvi, and the entire board of directors welcomed the winning team.

This winning team was guided by MVP Educational Officer Dr. D. D. Lokhande, Principal of KBT Engineering College Dr. S. R. Devane, Vice Principal Dr. Sudarshan Kokate, Registrar Shrishti Shinde, Head of IT Department Dr. Sopan Talekar, Head of Computer Department Dr. B. S. Turle, SIH Coordinator Dr. S. P. Jadhav, Prof. Bhushan Gholap, Pragya Kubal.

Participation of these students

The winning team included Ishwari Ganpatrao Shinde - Team Leader (TE Compu), Piyush Vijay Kulkarni - (TE IT), Jayan Deepak Gopale - (TE Compu.), Saket Ashok Kulthe - (TE IT), Nikita Prakash More - (TE IT), Ishika Jagadish Shirode - (TE Compu.). Through their project, these students have developed an innovative platform based on the latest 'Augmented Reality' for the preservation and dissemination of India's cultural heritage and have given a different message to society.

