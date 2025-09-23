Nashik: MSEDCL's Special Campaign For PM Surya Ghar Scheme Runs Till Oct 2 |

MSEDCL is conducting a special campaign for the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Free Electricity Scheme during the period of service from September 17 to Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary on October 2.

Accordingly, an awareness van has been prepared in the Nashik district with the help of MSEDCL and Preet Charitable Organisation to directly create awareness about the scheme. This solar van of the Surya Ghar Scheme, which is being carried out by conducting "SolarPe Charcha", was flagged off by Sundar Latpate, Chief Engineer of Nashik Circle, at Vidyut Bhawan on Tuesday, by showing the green flag to create awareness.

On the occasion of the inauguration of this van, Nashik Board Superintendent Engineer, Rajesh Thul, Assistant General Manager Chandrakant Khade, Deputy Chief Industrial Relations Officer Pramod Rajebhosale, Executive Engineers Chetan Wade, Jagdish Jadhav, Anil Jhaktare, Nandkishore Kale, Manager Hemant Bhamre, Public Relations Officer Vikas Aadhe, Assistant Legal Officer Ranjit Bommi, as well as Dr Sharad Bodke, Shashikant Bodke of Preet Charitable Organisation, along with officers and employees were present on this occasion.

"The Prime Minister Suryaghar Free Electricity Scheme is receiving a response, and so far, 25 thousand 343 customers of MSEDCL’s Nashik circle have taken advantage and installed a solar system with a capacity of 58.25 MW on their roofs. During the Seva Parva, a special campaign is being implemented by MSEDCL for the implementation of the Prime Minister Suryaghar Free Electricity Scheme and the Chief Engineer of Nashik Circle, Sundar Latpate, has appealed to the electricity consumers to take maximum advantage of this scheme."

In this, a total of 14,545 customers in the Nashik circle, 1,685 customers in Malegaon circle, and 9,113 customers in Ahilyanagar circle have installed solar systems. A total of 25,343 customers in the Nashik circle have installed solar systems with a capacity of 58.25 MW.