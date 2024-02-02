Nashik Mourns As Army Jawan Dies In Leh; Chhagan Bhujbal, Dada Bhuse Pay Tributes |

Constable Sandeep Bhausaheb Mohite, serving in the 105 Engineering Regiment, lost his life while operating a machine in Leh on Thursday. Hailing from Mandwad in Nashik's Nandgaon taluka, Mohite had dedicated his life to the Indian Army since 2009.

The accident occurred during his duty, leading to his admission to the Army hospital in Leh. Despite all medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries, plunging his family and community into profound sorrow.

Upon receiving the news, local officials, including Nandgaon Tehsildar Siddharth More, Police Inspector Pritam Choudhary, Block Development Officer Sandeep Dalvi, Taluka Medical Officer Santosh Jagtap, and Dinesh Pagar, promptly visited Mohite's residence to inform his family.

Mohite had an illustrious career in the Indian Army, having completed his training in Pune and serving in serving in various locations including Chandigarh, Arunachal Pradesh, and Pathankot before his assignment in Leh.

He leaves behind his wife, Manisha, and their two young sons, Devaraj (5) and Daksh (3). His mother, Pramila, and brothers, Shivaji, engaged in farming, and Srikanth, also serving in the Army, mourn his loss deeply.

Mohite had recently spoken to his wife over the phone before the accident occurred. He was highly esteemed among his colleagues and deeply respected by the community for his unwavering service to the nation.

Maharashtra ministers mourn the loss

Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family of Sandeep Bhausaheb Mohite. His service and sacrifice will always be remembered. We stand in solidarity with the family during this difficult time - Dada Bhuse

Sandeep Mohite, hailing from Mandwad village in Nashik district, and an Indian Army soldier, met a heroic end while serving his national duty in Leh. Our heartfelt tribute to this brave son of Mother India! My family and I share in the grief of his family. May they find the strength to overcome this tragedy, and may the departed soul rest in peace - Chhagan Bhujbal