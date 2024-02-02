 Maharashtra: Will MNS Join MVA? Here's What Raj Thackeray Said In Nashik
Maharashtra: Will MNS Join MVA? Here's What Raj Thackeray Said In Nashik

Raj Thackeray addressed concerns regarding toll collection, emphasising the importance of transparency in revenue utilisation

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Friday, February 02, 2024, 05:12 PM IST
Maharashtra: Will MNS Join MVA? Here's What Raj Thackeray Said In Nashik | Photo: PTI

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, currently visiting Nashik, stressed unity among party workers, urging them to set aside factionalism and focus on their responsibilities. A meeting was convened to discuss various issues, including strategies for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and engagement with stakeholders from sectors like education and religious institutions.

When questioned about joining the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), Thackeray expressed skepticism, questioning their credibility and unpredictability. He highlighted the uncertainty surrounding their alliances, citing examples like Nitish Kumar. Thackeray stated firmly, "Who would go to them? It is not known when and where they will tilt on which side. Do they have any credibility? Nitish Kumar was also in the INDIA front, where did he go?"

Regarding electoral strategies, Thackeray mentioned ongoing assessments and investigations into potential constituencies for contesting the elections. Reflecting on past elections, he emphasised the importance of voter satisfaction and noted that every election has unique dynamics.

"A meeting was convened in the backdrop of the Lok Sabha elections, with officials from Shirdi and Nagar in attendance. There is still time to decide our next steps. There is a demand from the party to contest all the seats. We are assessing where to contest the elections. The ruling party is also gauging, and so are we," he said.

"Every election is different; there are no set rules. In 1992, the election was held in the aftermath of the Babri demolition and bomb blasts. The elections of 2014 had different reasons. Just because the Ram temple has been built and people are satisfied doesn't mean they will vote for the BJP now," he added.

'No opposition to tolls'

Thackeray addressed concerns regarding toll collection, emphasising the importance of transparency in revenue utilisation. He questioned the accountability of toll funds and expressed his intention to raise these issues with the Chief Minister. "There is no opposition to tolls, but we must ensure transparency in how toll money is utilised. It's crucial to understand where the toll money goes, as it often ends up being used for party funds," he said.

