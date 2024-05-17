Will Yugendra Pawar Contest From Baramati Assembly Seat? | X/@YSPawarSpeaks

Yugendra Pawar, grandnephew of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder Sharad Pawar and son of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s brother Shriniwas Pawar, has reportedly become active in politics, particularly in the Baramati Assembly seat.

Yugendra was among the first in the Pawar family to stand behind Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule and not Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls in Baramati. He was also seen actively campaigning for Sule as the constituency witnessed a never-seen-before Pawar vs Pawar battle.

After the polling in Baramati ended on May 7, Yugendra decided to spend four days a week in the town to "connect" with the people. "Earlier, I would meet them (the people) mostly in Kanheri village, which is outside the main town of Baramati. However, after the response I got during my aunt’s (Supriya Sule) campaign, I decided to spend four days of the week in Baramati to improve this connection. Of these four days, every Tuesday, I will be available in the NCP(SP) office to address public grievances," Yugendra told TOI.

On whether he was eyeing a political debut in the Baramati Assembly election, which has been held by Ajit Pawar for several years, Yugendra said, “It is too early to say anything. My focus is to help the people of Baramati in resolving their issues. They include admissions to educational institutions and unemployment. I am trying to use my connections to help these needy people.”

Currently, Yugendra is the treasurer of Vidya Pratishtan, the educational institute founded by Sharad Pawar. He also heads the Baramati Taluka Kustigir Parishad. He did his schooling in Mumbai and Pune and later went abroad for higher education, studying Finance and Insurance at North Eastern University in Boston.