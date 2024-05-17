 Union Minister S Jaishankar Offers Prayers At Nashik's Kalaram Temple
PTIUpdated: Friday, May 17, 2024, 04:08 PM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday offered prayers at the famous Kalaram temple in Nashik.

He was given a 'Mahavastra' (shawl) and an idol of Lord Ram by the temple authorities on this occasion, sources said.

He was delighted after taking 'darshan' of Lord Ram, said the minister who was in the city to attend a programme.

He prayed to the deity that India should become a superpower and all Indians should be happy, said Jaishankar afterwards.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, "Began visit to Nashik by visiting the Shree Kalaram Temple of Prabhu Ram earlier today. Prayed for blessings for a Viksit Bharat."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had offered prayers at the temple in January ahead of the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

