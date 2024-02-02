Nashik: Woman Allegedly Sexually Assaulted, Threatened With Photo Leak | Representative Image

A case has been registered against a man from Nashik for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman after coercing her into drinking alcohol and threatening to disseminate obscene photos of her. The accused has been identified as Nilesh Arjun Dalvi.

According to the information received, the victim, who is acquainted with the accused, was coerced into consuming alcohol and then taken to Hotel Vivanta Resort in Ghoti, where she was sexually assaulted.

Dalvi purportedly manipulated the victim into engaging in physical relations under the pretense of marriage and later threatened her with the dissemination of explicit photos and videos. Subsequently, he took her to a hotel and subjected her to sexual assault. When the victim resisted, Dalvi allegedly verbally abused and threatened her relatives.

Exhausted by the ordeal, the victim lodged a complaint at the Mumbai Naka Police Station. Police Sub-Inspector Shelke is leading the investigation into the case, which dates back to July 2022.