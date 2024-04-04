Nashik: Motorcyclist Killed, Two Injured In Yeola Accident | Representative photo

Tragedy struck on the Yeola-Manmad road in Dhanore Shivara of tehsil as Deepak Namdev Khule lost his life in a hit-and-run incident involving an unidentified vehicle.

The unfortunate incident occurred when Khule was riding his two-wheeler, resulting in a fatal collision that claimed his life. Two college students who were accompanying him sustained injuries in the accident and are currently receiving medical treatment at a private hospital.

One arrested

Upon receiving news of the accident, the police swiftly responded to the scene in an attempt to apprehend the driver responsible for the incident. However, the perpetrator managed to flee the scene, leaving behind a trail of devastation. Law enforcement authorities have launched a search operation to locate the absconding driver and hold them accountable for their actions.







The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, highlighting the dangers of reckless driving and the devastating consequences of hit-and-run accidents. As investigations continue, authorities are urging witnesses to come forward with any information that may aid in identifying and apprehending the culprit.