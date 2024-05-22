 Nashik: Mother, Daughter Found Dead In Well In Igatpuri
Nashik: Mother, Daughter Found Dead In Well In Igatpuri

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Wednesday, May 22, 2024, 05:56 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: Mother, Daughter Found Dead In Well In Igatpuri | Representative Photo

In a tragic incident, the bodies of a 23-year-old married woman and her 3-year-old daughter were discovered in a well in Mundhegaon, Igatpuri taluka on Wednesday. The deceased have been identified as Priyanka Navnath Darane and her daughter Vedashree. Both were residents of Shenvad Khurd, a nearby village.

The incident has created a stir in the local community. Preliminary investigations suggest that the young girl fell into the well, which lacked a protective wall. In an attempt to save her daughter, Priyanka jumped into the well, resulting in both of them drowning.

The local police have visited the scene and initiated an investigation. The bodies were retrieved with the assistance of a free ambulance service provided by Jagadguru Narendracharyaji Maharaj Sansthan Nanijdham.

This heartbreaking event follows closely on the heels of another tragic incident in Igatpuri taluka, where five individuals drowned in Bhavali Dam on Tuesday, casting a pall of sadness over the community.

