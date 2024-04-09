Nashik: Millet Maharangoli Promotes 'Vote For Democracy'

In a remarkable display of creativity and cultural significance, a massive 'Millet Maharangoli' spanning 75 * 75 feet has been unveiled at Godaghat. This vibrant creation, covering an area of 5625 square feet, carries a powerful message: 'Vote for Democracy'.

The Maharangoli, unveiled during cultural festivities organised jointly by the National Development Board, Gungaurav Nyas, and the Nashik Municipal Corporation, serves as a testament to India's rich heritage and democratic values. It encapsulates themes of national integration, social harmony, environmental conservation, education, and women empowerment, while emphasizing the importance of indigenous culture.

Crafted meticulously over four hours by a team of 100 dedicated women, the Maharangoli highlights the vital role of pulses and coarse grains in our diet. Utilizing 3000 kg of diverse millets, including nagli, varai, baajra, mung, kodra, jawar, Rala, udad, and masoor, the rangoli aims to raise awareness about the health and prosperity benefits of these nutritious grains.

Designed by Nilesh Deshpande, with support from Aarti Garud, Sujata Kapoor, Mayuri Shukla Navale, and others, the Maharangoli embodies the spirit of community engagement and collaborative effort. Prominent figures like Shubda Jagdale and Sanjay Patil have lent their support to this initiative, which stands as a beacon of unity and cultural preservation.

As residents flock to witness this magnificent creation, an earnest appeal is made to embrace the message of national interest and democratic values promoted by the Millet Maharangoli at Godaghat.