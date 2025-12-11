Nashik: 'Mahayuti Govt's Negligence Led To Shakti Act's Rejection', Says Former MLA Deepika Chavan |

Nashik: The Shakti Act, introduced by the then Maha Vikas Aghadi government to curb the rising incidents of crimes against women in Maharashtra, has been cancelled by the Modi-led Central Government. Former member of the State Women’s Commission and former MLA Deepika Chavan has criticised the Mahayuti-led state government, stating that the Centre’s decision to return the Act reflects the state government’s negligence and inaction regarding women’s safety. She termed the Centre’s move to send back the Shakti Act as a serious failure of the state government.



Chavan said that Maharashtra ranks first in the country in incidents of atrocities against women, with thousands of cases recorded every day. In such a situation, the Shakti Act—which aimed to provide strong legal protection to women—was extremely necessary. The Act, drafted under the leadership of then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, contained provisions that offered concrete guarantees of women’s safety. Its approval was highly essential.



The Shakti Act included strict provisions, such as replacing the earlier punishment of life imprisonment for crimes like rape, sexual assault, and offences against minors, with direct capital punishment. It also proposed stringent action against those harassing women or girls through social media. To address delays in the justice system pertaining to crimes against women, the Act mandated that police complete investigations within 15 days, and that trial courts deliver a verdict within the next 30 days.



The Act had been sent to the Central Government for final approval. However, after delaying the matter for over three years, the Centre sent it back to the state, effectively cancelling it. Chavan said this was a major betrayal of the trust of women and girls in the state.





"Recently, incidents of sexual assault against minor girls have occurred in Malegaon and Baglan talukas. Citizens had to take to the streets demanding immediate and strict punishment for the accused. Without stringent laws, such criminals will not fear the system. Had the Shakti Act been in effect, the accused would have received swift punishment and the victims would have obtained justice," said Chavan.