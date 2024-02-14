Nashik: Maharashtra Minister Chandrakant Patil Launches Drone Courses At Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU) |

State Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil inaugurated drone courses at Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU) by personally flying a drone on Wednesday. Patil actively engaged with the programme, gathering detailed information about drones and expressing confidence in the benefits these innovative courses will offer to students. The university is set to launch three drone courses in March, following a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Drone Corporation Private Limited.

Under this collaboration, initially, three courses will be offered to students, with plans for expansion in the future. The National Education Council, chaired by Patil, facilitated the launch of these courses at the university. Dr Rahul Borade and Captain Akshay Arte from Drone Corporation Private Limited provided comprehensive insights into the courses. Patil, driven by curiosity, personally piloted a drone during the event and commended both the university and the drone corporation for their initiative, emphasising the importance of such courses for students.

Present at the event were Vice-Chancellor Prof Sanjiv Sonawane, Secretary of the Soil and Water Conservation Department Sunil Chavan, Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr Jogendra Singh Bisen, Registrar Dr Dilip Bharat, Director of Faculty of Health Dr. Jaideep Nikam, Planning Officer Dr. Ram Thakar, and other dignitaries.