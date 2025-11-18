 Nashik Local Body Elections: 2,000+ Nominations Filed In Last-Day Rush
On Monday, the last day for filing nominations, around 100 candidates filed for the Municipal Council Chairman post, while more than 2,000 candidates submitted nominations for councillor seats.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 03:05 PM IST
article-image
Nashik Local Body Elections: 2,000+ Nominations Filed In Last-Day Rush | PTI (Representative Pic)

Nashik: A huge number of aspirants have filed nomination forms for elections to eleven Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats in the district. According to the information received, on Monday, the last day for filing nominations, around 100 candidates filed for the Municipal Council Chairman post, while more than 2,000 candidates submitted nominations for councillor seats.

Meanwhile, the possibility of the Mahayuti and the MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) contesting the elections together has become uncertain. In many places, both alliances are seen preparing to contest independently.

Local body elections often see a surge in political ambition, which is why almost all parties have allowed local leadership to make decisions. Elections for 11 locations will be held on 2nd December, and due to direct voting for the Municipal Council Chairman, a tough contest is expected.

In Nashik, the elections will be held at Sinnar, Igatpuri, Trimbakeshwar, Nandgaon, Manmad, Satana, Yeola, Ozar, Chandwad, Pimpalgaon Baswant, and Bhagur.

Area-wise Political Situation

BJP–Shiv Sena alliance

Sinnar

Nandgaon

Pimpalgaon Baswant

Chandwad

Manmad


BJP contesting independently

Trimbakeshwar

Igatpuri


BJP–NCP alliance

Yeola

Bhagur


Shiv Sena–NCP alliance

Trimbakeshwar

Igatpuri


All parties contesting independently

Ozar


Friendly fight

Satana – BJP and Shinde Sena in friendly contest; split within MVA.

Leaders whose prestige is at stake includes Minister Chhagan Bhujbal,
Minister Dadaji Bhuse, Minister Manikrao Kokate, MLA Suhas Kande, MLA Saroj Ahire, MLA Hiraman Khoskar, MLA Dilip Bankar, MLA Dr Rahul Aher, MLA Dilip Borse, and MLC Kishor Darade

