Nashik Local Body Elections: 2,000+ Nominations Filed In Last-Day Rush | PTI (Representative Pic)

Nashik: A huge number of aspirants have filed nomination forms for elections to eleven Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats in the district. According to the information received, on Monday, the last day for filing nominations, around 100 candidates filed for the Municipal Council Chairman post, while more than 2,000 candidates submitted nominations for councillor seats.



Meanwhile, the possibility of the Mahayuti and the MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) contesting the elections together has become uncertain. In many places, both alliances are seen preparing to contest independently.



Local body elections often see a surge in political ambition, which is why almost all parties have allowed local leadership to make decisions. Elections for 11 locations will be held on 2nd December, and due to direct voting for the Municipal Council Chairman, a tough contest is expected.



In Nashik, the elections will be held at Sinnar, Igatpuri, Trimbakeshwar, Nandgaon, Manmad, Satana, Yeola, Ozar, Chandwad, Pimpalgaon Baswant, and Bhagur.



Area-wise Political Situation



BJP–Shiv Sena alliance



Sinnar



Nandgaon



Pimpalgaon Baswant



Chandwad



Manmad





BJP contesting independently



Trimbakeshwar



Igatpuri





BJP–NCP alliance



Yeola



Bhagur





Shiv Sena–NCP alliance



Trimbakeshwar



Igatpuri





All parties contesting independently



Ozar





Friendly fight



Satana – BJP and Shinde Sena in friendly contest; split within MVA.





Read Also Raj Thackeray's MNS Decides Not To Contest Nashik Municipal Council Elections



Leaders whose prestige is at stake includes Minister Chhagan Bhujbal,

Minister Dadaji Bhuse, Minister Manikrao Kokate, MLA Suhas Kande, MLA Saroj Ahire, MLA Hiraman Khoskar, MLA Dilip Bankar, MLA Dr Rahul Aher, MLA Dilip Borse, and MLC Kishor Darade