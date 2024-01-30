Nashik: Leopard Mauls 31-Year-Old Woman To Death In Igatpuri

Representative Photo |

A tragic incident of a leopard attack has struck fear into the hearts of residents in Igatpuri after a 31-year-old woman lost her life in the encounter. The increasing terror of leopards in Igatpuri has become a cause for concern, with this recent attack adding to the apprehension among locals.

The victim, identified as Meenakshi Shivram Zugre, hails from Nishanwadi (Tringalwadi) village in Igatpuri. The incident occurred early on Tuesday morning around 4:30am while the victim was engaged in her morning routine outdoors.

Forest department officials, led by Range Forest Officer (RFO) Ketan Biraris, swiftly responded to the scene upon receiving the information about the attack. The confirmation of the leopard attack has prompted the authorities to conduct a post-mortem examination on the victim's body.

According to RFO Biraris, the young woman was attacked from behind by the leopard while she was out in the early hours of the morning. The ferocious attack on her neck left her with no chance of resistance, resulting in her unfortunate demise.

The incident has sparked outrage among villagers residing on the outskirts, who are demanding strict action to address the growing human-leopard conflict. Calls for the installation of cages to trap leopards have intensified as a measure to ensure the safety of the local population.

In response to the situation, the forest department has taken serious note of the matter and initiated measures to address the issue of leopard encounters in the area.