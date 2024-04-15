Nashik: Komal Varde Honoured With Mahatma Phule Lifetime Achievement Award

During the celebration of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule's birth anniversary, Komal Varde, a member of the Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti, was honoured with the Mahatma Phule Lifetime Achievement Award.

Varde's tireless efforts and contributions to social causes, particularly in combating injustices like the Jaat Panchayat system and the abuse of widows, are truly commendable. The award serves as a testament to her dedication and impact in promoting social awareness and fighting against social exclusion. Through initiatives like the Jat Panchayat Moothmati Abhiyaan and advocacy for the Anti-Social Exclusion Act, Varde has demonstrated a commitment to uplifting marginalised communities and challenging oppressive norms, said the organisers.

The award ceremony, held at Ozar, was a fitting tribute to Varde's remarkable work. With dignitaries and representatives from various organisations in attendance, the event underscored the significance of Varde's contributions in the ongoing struggle for social justice.