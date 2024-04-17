Nashik: Kalaram Temple Crowded By Devotees On Ram Navami

On the occasion of Ram Navami, the renowned Shri Kalaram Temple was crowded by devotees in a grand celebration, offering them a unique opportunity for devotional darshan. Anticipating a surge in visitors, the temple had arranged ample sleeping facilities to accommodate devotees.

Last year, the temple welcomed an impressive one lakh devotees, but this year, following the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya and the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kalaram temple, there is talk of a potential increase in attendance. The temple authorities share this optimism and are prepared to welcome an estimated two lakh devotees seeking darshan of Shri Kalaram Temple.

In light of the anticipated influx, the Shri Kalaram Temple had extended its operating hours, remaining open from 5 am to 12 midnight. The highlight of the day was the Ram Janmotsav Sohala at 12 noon, during which the temple was briefly closed for special decoration. Devotees were treated to Panjiricha Prasad, a special offering from Shri Kalaram Sansthan, with 500 kg of Panjiri prepared for distribution. Adequate parking arrangements were also made, with designated parking areas located 500 meters away from the temple premises, ensuring smooth access for visitors.