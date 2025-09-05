Nashik Industry Leaders Pay Tribute To Padma Shri Babubhai Rathi; Vow To Fulfil His Dream | Sourced

Nashik: Realising the dream of Padma Shri Babubhai Rathi to bring in large-scale investments along with mega projects and take Nashik to the top in the industrial sector would be a true tribute to him, said the tunes heard at a program organised on the occasion of Babubhai Rathi's Memorial Day on Thursday (September 4), jointly by 'NIMA' and Rising Exporters Academy.

Present on the platform were NIMA President Ashish Nahar, JNPA (Mumbai) Authorised Customs Agent Machhindra Ghadge, NICE President Ramesh Vaishya, Rising Exporters Academy Founder Tushar Chaudhary, Former NIMA President Vivek Gogate, Madhukar Brahmankar, Manish Kothari, AIIMA President Lalit Boob, Small Industries Bharati President Nikhil Tapadiya, Chambers of Commerce Vice President Sanjay Sonawane, Senior Member of the Rathi Family Jaiprakash Rathi, NIMA Secretary Rajendra Ahire, Shreyas Rathi, Akhil Rathi and others.

Ashish Nahar, in his introduction, gave detailed information about the significant contribution made by Padma Shri Late Babubhai Rathi to the industrial development of Nashik. He said that Padma Shri Rathi laid the foundation stone for NICE, NIMA, and NIVEK. Nahar also recalled the efforts he made to start the Panchavati Express saying Babubhai Rathi was a visionary leader.

In the sixties, Babubhai started industrialisation in Nashik. He recognised the need for skilled manpower for industries in time and informed Principal Dr M. S. Gosavi, leading to the MBA course started by Gokhale Education Society, said Vivek Gogate, former president of 'NIMA'. The contribution made by the late Babubhai Rathi to the industrial development of Nashik is remembered by everyone, said NICE President Ramesh Vaishya.

The great leap that Nashik has taken in the export sector today is due to the hard work of the late Babubhai Rathi, said Manish Kothari, former president of 'NIMA'. He took full care to ensure that the chemical industry did not stop in Nashik, said former president Madhukar Brahmankar. 'The real inspiration behind our prosperity was Late Babubhai Rathi,' said AIMA President Lalit Boob proudly. Small Industries Bharati President Nikhil Tapadiya also praised Late Rathi's work.

Vice President of 'NIMA' Kishore Rathi, Manish Rawal, Pramod Wagh, Yogita Aher, Kiran Khabia, Milind Rajput, NIVEK's Sandeep Bhadane, Nitin Awhad, Vaibhav Nagsethia, Hemant Khond, S. K. Nair, Govind Jha, Sanjay Rathi, Yogesh Joshi, Bhavesh Bhansali, Rimi Chavan, Narayan Kshirsagar, Shubham Kankarej and a large number of entrepreneurs were present.

Ghadge's guidance to budding exporters

At this time, Machhindra Ghadge, an authorised customs agent of JNPA (Mumbai), provided valuable guidance to budding exporters. He also clarified various doubts raised by the attendees by providing information about what precautions should be taken while exporting. Shrikanth Patil of StartupIndia and Tushar Chaudhary of Rising Exporters Academy also provided valuable guidance through a question-and-answer session.

'Will implement a five-point programme'

"Since I have assumed the post of President of 'NIMA', we will soon implement a five-point programme, which includes bringing mega projects, starting CPRI labs, accelerating the Diport project, realising the long-stalled SEP project, and setting up a permanent exhibition centre in Nashik," Nahar further said.