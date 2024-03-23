Nashik: 'Holi Lahan Kara, Poli Daan Kara' Initiative By MANS

File Photo

Recognising the urgent need to celebrate festivals in an eco-conscious manner, the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti (MANS) has spearheaded an initiative to promote environmentally friendly practices during Holi and Rangpanchami. Over ten thousand people have taken a pledge in Nashik city and numerous educational institutions across the district.

In these pledges, students are encouraged to embrace dry, plant-based colours for Rangpanchami instead of water-based ones, to refrain from burning trees, wood, cow dung, plastic, or tires during Holi, and foster an atmosphere of positivity by avoiding the use of offensive language. An appeal to celebrate a simple Holi and make donations to the needy has been made with the initiative called ‘Holi Lahan Kara, Poli Daan Kara’, meaning celebrate a small-scale Holi and donate the Puran Poli (food) to those in need.

The Superstition Eradication Committee has applauded the overwhelmingly positive response to these efforts. For the past twenty-five years, Maharashtra ANIS, in collaboration with the Superstition Eradication Committee, has been championing the symbolic 'Holi Lahan Kara, Poli Daan Kara' initiative. This initiative advocates refraining from indulging in food wastage during Holi and using resources to alleviate hunger instead. Donations collected are distributed among the needy, serving as sustenance for the underprivileged.

On the day of Holi, from 6 pm to 8 pm in the evening, MANS activists in Nashik will embark on the campaign. Citizens are urged to participate wholeheartedly in this noble endeavour, contributing towards a greener, more compassionate celebration of the festival of colours.