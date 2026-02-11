Nashik: Health Department Ready For Namokar Tirth Panchkalyan Festival; 24-Hour Medical Teams Deployed

Fumigation and mosquito control measures are being implemented to prevent insect-borne diseases for the Namokar Tirth Panchkalyan Festival | Sourced

Nashik: The Public Health Department has made detailed and precise planning for the safety of devotees and health facilities for the Namokar Tirth Panchkalyan Festival, which is being held from 6 February to 25 February 2026 at Shri Kshetra Namokar Tirth, Malsane (Tal. Chandwad) in Chandwad (Dist. Nashik). 24-hour medical teams have been deployed to ensure immediate medical care to lakhs of devotees coming from India and abroad.

Outpatient examination of about 3000 devotees and inpatient examination of 170 devotees have been completed in the health camps organised so far. District Collector Ayush Prasad, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Omkar Pawar, Deputy Director Health Services Nashik Mandal Dr Kapil Aher, District Surgeon Dr Satish Shimpi, District Health Officer Dr Sudhakar Maure, District Level Nodal Officer Dr Balu Patil, Resident Medical Officer Dr Sandeep Suryavanshi, Superintendent of Sub-District Hospital Chandwad Dr Navnath Awhad, Camp Coordinator Dr Praveen Bora and other officers are working.

The Health Department has appealed to the devotees that if they have any health-related complaints during the festival, they should immediately contact the deployed medical team and avail themselves of the available services. The Health Department is fully prepared for the safety of lakhs of devotees, and all the facilities are operational 24 hours a day. All the systems are continuously working to ensure the smooth and safe conduct of the festival.

Main Features of Health Facilities

- 108 services have been made available for emergency situations.

- Fumigation and mosquito control measures are being implemented to prevent insect-borne diseases.

- Separate arrangements have been made for first aid, emergency services, medicine storage and regular testing of clean drinking water.

- A team of resident doctors is providing emergency services under the supervision of Dr Venkat Geete and Dr Mrunal Patil, Dean of Maharashtra Postgraduate Medical Education and Research College.

- Some beds have been reserved at Chandwad, Pimpalgaon, Ozar and Maratha Vidya Prasarak Medical College, SNJB Chandwad.

- Free homoeopathic outpatient services and ambulance facilities have been made available during the festival period.