 Nashik: Govinda Seeks Blessings At Trimbakeshwar Temple
Nashik: Govinda Seeks Blessings At Trimbakeshwar Temple

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, April 10, 2024, 03:18 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actor and former MP Govinda Ahuja paid a visit to the revered Trimbakeshwar temple on Wednesday and sought blessings. Accompanied by his brother Kirti and son Yash, Govinda bowed down in reverence, marking a significant spiritual moment. He was felicitated by temple authorities.

Speculation has been rife regarding Govinda's potential candidature from the Mumbai North West Lok Sabha constituency, following his recent induction into the Shiv Sena. However, Govinda has remained tight-lipped on the matter, preferring not to comment.

article-image

Govinda's foray into politics dates back to 2004 when he triumphed over Union Minister Ram Naik on a Congress ticket and captured national attention. Now, amidst renewed chatter, his return to the political arena seems imminent.

As Govinda's political aspirations gain momentum, his visit to Trimbakeshwar serves as a poignant reminder of the intertwined realms of spirituality and public service, leaving both devotees and political observers intrigued about his next move.

