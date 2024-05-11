 Nashik: Former Wrestler Stabbed, Shot Dead In Igatpuri
Nashik: Former Wrestler Stabbed, Shot Dead In Igatpuri

The former wrestler competed in the Maharashtra Kesari Tournament in the 65 kg category

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Saturday, May 11, 2024, 03:50 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: Former Wrestler Stabbed, Shot Dead In Igatpuri | Representational Image

Bhushan Dinkar Lahamge (42) from Sanjegaon in Igatpuri taluka, was stabbed and shot dead by unknown assailants on Friday afternoon, instilling fear in the area. The police are currently searching for the perpetrators. As Bhushan was en route from Nashik to Wadivarhe to fetch fodder for his animals, the assailants intercepted him near Sarabjit Dhaba in Rajur Bahula Shivar. They attacked Bhushan, stabbing him, and when he attempted to flee, they fatally shot him before fleeing the scene. Preliminary inquiry suggests the murder could be motivated by prior enmity.

The brazen incident, occurring in broad daylight on the highway, has left the community in shock. Upon receiving news of the incident, Superintendent of Police Vikram Deshmane and Sub Divisional Officer of Police Bapurao Dadas visited the site and directed an examination of the area's CCTV footage. A large crowd of citizens gathered at the scene following the incident, while police continued their investigation late into the night.

Bhushan is survived by his two brothers, parents, wife, and four daughters. He had a lifelong passion for wrestling, participating in numerous tournaments across Maharashtra and achieving recognition. He competed in the Maharashtra Kesari Tournament in the 65 kg category. Despite his wrestling background, he transitioned to farming and dairy business for the past decade.

