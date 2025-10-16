 Nashik: Former Minister Prashant Hiray, Family Face Rs 17.74 Crore Loan Scam Case At Mahila Vikas Co-operative Bank
The trouble of the Hiray family is going to increase as a new case has been registered in the case of a loan scam of Rs 17.74 crore of the Nashik District Mahila Vikas Co-operative Bank.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 08:07 PM IST
After the irregularities in the educational institution, the Hiray family of Malegaon is now in trouble due to a scam in the banking sector. The trouble of the Hiray family is going to increase as a new case has been registered in the case of a loan scam of Rs 17.74 crore of the Nashik District Mahila Vikas Sahakari Bank. Four members of the Hiray family are included in the case registered at the Sarkarwada police station in this case.

According to the information received, this case has been registered in a bogus loan case. In it, former minister Prashant Hiray, Smita Hiray, former MLA Dr Apoorva Hiray, Yogita Hiray along with Rajesh Shinde and Santosh Ghule have been accused.

Yogita Hiray, the president of Nashik District Mahila Vikas Sahakari Bank, has complained that in 2021, a loan of Rs 11 lakh was illegally sanctioned in the name of her husband Santosh Gosavi and the suspects used it for themselves, according to Reena Gosavi.

Reena is a dismissed teacher at a school in Manur (Tel. Kalvan) run by Mahatma Gandhi Vidya Mandir Sanstha, which is under the control of the Hiray family. Reena claims that there are bogus loan cases in the names of many such employees of Mahatma Gandhi Vidya Mandir Sanstha. She has also said in her complaint that fake signatures have been made on the loan cases of many applicants.

While claiming that thirteen borrowers have so far rejected the loans, Reena has said in her complaint that a loan scam of Rs 17.74 crore has been committed out of the 257 loan cases mentioned.

