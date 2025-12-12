Nashik: Forest Dept's Wildlife Centre Now Home To 14 Leopards |

Nashik: Incidents of leopard sightings are being reported almost daily across Nashik city and district. To capture these leopards safely, the Forest Department is implementing various measures. To treat leopards caught during human–wildlife conflict, orphaned cubs, and leopards injured in road accidents, the Forest Department has set up a Wildlife Treatment Centre at Mhasrul, Nashik. The centre currently houses 14 leopards along with several other wild animals. District Collector Ayush Prasad inspected the facility today.



The treatment centre located in the Mhasrul area currently accommodates 14 leopards, including those captured by the Forest Department through cage traps across the city and district. Other wild animals such as foxes, wolves, and jackals are also housed here.

Through the NGO ResQ—an organisation active in wildlife rescue—medical treatment and care are provided at this centre. The Forest Department of the state government has signed an MoU with Resq Charitable Trust for wildlife conservation and care.



At the centre, a female leopard injured near the Samruddhi Expressway has been named “Samruddhi,” while an orphaned female cub has been named “Pari.” Members of Resq along with Forest Department staff remain stationed at the centre round the clock for the treatment of wild animals. Two veterinary officers and other staff continuously monitor the health of these animals. Their daily diet is fixed. The centre also includes an ICU, an operating theatre, and other necessary medical facilities.



District Collector Ayush Prasad visited and inspected the Wildlife Treatment Centre this morning. Deputy Conservators of Forests Rakesh Sepat (East) and Siddhesh Savardekar (West), along with members of Resq, were present.





“Orphaned leopard cubs, injured leopards, and other wild animals are brought to this centre where they receive medical treatment and care. The district administration will certainly provide support for the expansion of this centre and for necessary facilities.” — Ayush Prasad, District Collector, Nashik.





“The Forest Department has established this Wildlife Treatment Centre in Nashik. With the support of Resq, essential treatment is provided to wild animals here.” — Siddhesh Savardekar, Deputy Conservator of Forests (West), Nashik.