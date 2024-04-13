Nashik: Five-Year-Old Loses Life In Accident

Fatal Collision Claims Life Of 54-Year-Old Bike Rider In Nashik |

In a heartbreaking incident, a five-year-old girl lost her life in a tragic accident near Karjuleharya on the Nagar-Kalyan road. Three other individuals sustained serious injuries in the mishap, which occurred at 5:30 am on Saturday.

The passengers involved in the accident were all residents of Beed district, embarking on a pilgrimage journey from Manchar to Parner. The unfortunate incident occurred when their pickup overturned and veered into a ditch along the road. The precise cause of the accident remains under investigation, as the pickup sustained significant damage in the crash.

Local residents quickly responded to the scene, providing assistance to the injured individuals. Subsequently, the injured were transported to a nearby private hospital for urgent medical treatment.