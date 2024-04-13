 Nashik: Five-Year-Old Loses Life In Accident
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: Five-Year-Old Loses Life In Accident

Nashik: Five-Year-Old Loses Life In Accident

The passengers involved in the accident were all residents of Beed district, embarking on a pilgrimage journey from Manchar to Parner. The unfortunate incident occurred when their pickup overturned and veered into a ditch along the road.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, April 13, 2024, 03:18 PM IST
article-image
Fatal Collision Claims Life Of 54-Year-Old Bike Rider In Nashik |

In a heartbreaking incident, a five-year-old girl lost her life in a tragic accident near Karjuleharya on the Nagar-Kalyan road. Three other individuals sustained serious injuries in the mishap, which occurred at 5:30 am on Saturday.

The passengers involved in the accident were all residents of Beed district, embarking on a pilgrimage journey from Manchar to Parner. The unfortunate incident occurred when their pickup overturned and veered into a ditch along the road. The precise cause of the accident remains under investigation, as the pickup sustained significant damage in the crash.

Local residents quickly responded to the scene, providing assistance to the injured individuals. Subsequently, the injured were transported to a nearby private hospital for urgent medical treatment.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: Five-Year-Old Loses Life In Accident

Nashik: Five-Year-Old Loses Life In Accident

PHOTOS: Pune's Sikh Community Marks 325th Khalsa Sajna Divas With Green Initiative

PHOTOS: Pune's Sikh Community Marks 325th Khalsa Sajna Divas With Green Initiative

Pune Airport's New Terminal Building Set To Miss April 15 Operational Date - Here's Why

Pune Airport's New Terminal Building Set To Miss April 15 Operational Date - Here's Why

Nashik: Rural Police Bust Liquor Smuggling Racket

Nashik: Rural Police Bust Liquor Smuggling Racket

Watch Video: Ajit Pawar's Wife Sunetra Pawar Gets Emotional Over Sharad Pawar's 'Outsider' Remark

Watch Video: Ajit Pawar's Wife Sunetra Pawar Gets Emotional Over Sharad Pawar's 'Outsider' Remark