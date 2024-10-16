Nashik Farmers Face Hardship Ahead Of Diwali As Heavy Rains Damage Crops Across 45,000 Hectares

Representative Image | File Photo

Due to continuous heavy rainfall from October 11 to 13 in Nashik district, crops including maize, soybean, rice, onions, grapes and pomegranates have been damaged in over 45,000 hectares. Preliminary reports from the Agriculture Department indicate that approximately 73,350 farmers across 489 villages have been affected, with this figure likely to increase following actual surveys. This extensive crop loss on the eve of Diwali has left farmers facing severe hardships.

Due to waterlogging, maize, a key crop due to its low water requirements, has been hit significantly, especially in Satana, Malegaon, Deola and Chandwad talukas. The rain also damaged vegetables grown in drought conditions, with Satana and Malegaon suffering the most. Onion crops, which were providing good returns this season, have also been impacted. Harvested and late-planted onions have sprouted, leading to fears of rot.

Fruit crops, especially sensitive grapevines in Chandwad, Dindori and Baglan talukas, have also suffered. Vineyards are now at risk of rot due to weak grape bunches and farmers may incur an additional cost of Rs 20,000 per acre to control diseases like downy mildew. Pomegranate orchards in Satana taluka have seen damage as well, raising concerns over diseases affecting future harvests.

District Superintendent Agriculture Officer Kailas Shirsat noted that crop insurance participants should give immediate advance notice within 72 hours, and survey instructions have been issued for the damaged areas. Panchnama inspections have started in affected regions to assess the damage further.

“Panchnamas have started in the affected areas. Farmers participating in crop insurance are expected to give immediate advance notice within 72 hours. Also, instructions have been given regarding the survey in the damaged areas," said Kailas Shirsat, District Superintendent Agriculture Officer, Nashik.

| Crop | Damaged area (ha) |

| Maize | 19,031.30 |

| Soybean | 1,403.80 |

| Rice | 1,541.76 |

| Tomato | 526.50 |

| Vegetables and others | 12,706.40 |

| Onion | 8,275.30 |

| Onion Nursery | 483 Dr |

| Grapes | 542 |

| Pomegranate | 550 |