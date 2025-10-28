 Nashik EV Charging Station Gets Go-Ahead, But Land Price Stalls Deal: NMC Seeks Govt Clarity On Ready Reckoner Rate
Nashik EV Charging Station Gets Go-Ahead, But Land Price Stalls Deal: NMC Seeks Govt Clarity On Ready Reckoner Rate

NMC has sought guidance from the government on whether this land should be given as per the ready reckoner valuation rate or as per the Land Acquisition Act, compensation should be charged at two and a half times (2.25 times) of the ready reckoner.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 05:39 PM IST
Nashik EV Charging Station Gets Go-Ahead, But Land Price Stalls Deal: NMC Seeks Govt Clarity On Ready Reckoner Rate | File Photo (Reprentative Pic)

The way has been cleared for the construction of EV (Electric Vehicle) Charging Station in Nashik's Bhadrakali area through the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL).

For this, the land owned by the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC), reserved for parking behind the sewage treatment plant in Bhadrakali, will be given to MSEDCL. However, NMC has sought guidance from the government on whether this land should be given as per the ready reckoner valuation rate or as per the Land Acquisition Act, compensation should be charged at two and a half times (2.25 times) of the ready reckoner.

MSEDCL's demand for land

MSEDCL has requested 600 sq. m in City Survey No. 1779 in Bhadrakali. The land was requested from the Nashik Municipal Corporation to set up an EV charging station. Along with this, the Maharashtra Distribution Corporation had also demanded through a proposal that 40 R land out of these 67 R land should be given ownership for the construction of a 33/11 KV substation.

Urban Planning Department's opinion: The Urban Planning Department gave its opinion that this land is permissible for the construction of an EV charging station. After that, the Revenue Department submitted this proposal for the approval of the General Assembly.

Conflict over the rate of compensation

As per the provisions of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, it is possible to hand over this land to the Maharashtra Distribution Corporation for compensation. This was discussed in a meeting of the committee chaired by the Commissioner.

It was decided to transfer this land to the Maharashtra Distribution Corporation by purchasing it after fixing the compensation amount of 2.25 times of the ready reckoner as per the Land Acquisition Act. However, Mahavitaran has shown its readiness to purchase the land at the original ready reckoner rate, not at 2.25 times as per the Land Acquisition Act.

Immediate action in the wake of 'Simhastha'

The Nashik Municipal Corporation has sought guidance from the government to decide whether to give this land at 2.25 times as per the Land Acquisition Act or at ready reckoner rate.

Since it is important to start the work of setting up the EV charging station immediately in the wake of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, subject to government approval, the Mahasabha has approved giving advance possession of this land to Mahavitaran. Due to this, the work of the charging station is likely to start soon.

