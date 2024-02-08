 Nashik Entrepreneur Loses ₹25 Lakh In Fraudulent Machinery Deal
Prashant NikaleUpdated: Thursday, February 08, 2024, 06:27 PM IST
Nashik Entrepreneur Loses ₹25 Lakh In Fraudulent Machinery Deal | Representational Photo

In a concerning incident, an entrepreneur from Nashik has fallen victim to a fraudulent scheme, resulting in a loss of ₹25 lakh. The entrepreneur, identified as Himmatlal Umaji Medtiya, was deceived after agreeing to supply machinery to a factory.

According to the details provided by the police, the suspects involved in the fraud are Ankit Mohan Kava, Mohan Diabhai Kava, Amit Diabhai Kava, Diabhai Kava, and Diabhai Kava's wife, all from Anandnagar, Dahisar, Mumbai. Medtiya, who owns a steel and furniture business named Mamaji, entered into a partnership agreement and sought to upgrade the machinery in the factory to enhance business operations.

In 2021, the Kava family assured Medtiya of supplying machinery in bulk. In exchange for this commitment, Medtiya transferred an amount of ₹25 lakh through the bank. However, even after three years had passed, the promised machinery was not delivered to Medtiya's factory. When he demanded the return of his money from the Kava family, he was met with verbal abuse and death threats over the phone.

Assistant Inspector Pradeep Gite is currently leading the investigation into this fraudulent scheme.

