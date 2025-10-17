Nashik Election Officer Debunks Viral Claim Of 800 Voters At One Address | Representative pic

News has been published in various media that more than 800 voters are registered at house number 3829 in Nashik Central Assembly Constituency. Accordingly, when the voters registered at the relevant house number 3829 in Old Nashik city were verified, it was found that there are not more than 800 voters registered at this house number, but only 3 voters are registered in the voter list, Deputy District Collector and Sub-District Election Officer Dr Madhumati Sardesai has informed.

According to the disclosure given to the press, there are more than 800 voters registered with the address house number 3892 in this constituency, and accordingly, the Nashik Municipal Corporation and Voter Registration Officer 124- Nashik Central Assembly Constituency were directed to verify this, and the following preliminary report has been received from them.

124- House No. 3892 in the Old Nashik area of Nashik Central Assembly Constituency is in CT Survey No. 4905/5 and its total area is about 1501.00 sq.m. There are about 700 residential/non-residential built-up properties in this place and each property has a different property/index number. That is, house No. 3892 is not a single flat/building but includes about 700 residential/non-residential built-up properties. It appears that they are in the names of different persons.

House No. 3892 is not a single flat/building, and since the properties there are in the names of many persons, that is a total of about 700 persons, it appears that there is no truth in the news that there are more than 800 voters in a single house, said Deputy District Collector and Sub-District Election Officer Dr Sardesai.