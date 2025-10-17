HAL's Tejas MK-1A, Built At Nashik's Ozar Plant, Makes Maiden Flight In Presence Of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh | IAF

The light combat aircraft built at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in Ozar — the Tejas MK-1A — fitted with many new features, flew on Friday in a ceremony led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The indigenously manufactured Tejas is considered a 4.5-generation aircraft. Its development is being seen as another feather in HAL’s cap.

A key feature of the Tejas MK-1A is that the equipment used in it is of domestic origin. It is expected to give the Indian Air Force increased capability. Nearly 40 per cent of the parts are new compared to the previous variant. Due to technical reasons, the Tejas’s induction into the Air Force has been delayed; it was expected to fly as recently as March.

Here are Tejas’s features:

Modern weapons and radar systems

In-flight refueling capability

Air-to-air missiles included

Digital glass cockpit

OBOGS system that supplies oxygen to pilots at very high altitudes

Weight: 6,500 kg

Weapons-carrying capacity: 5,300 kg

Strike/range capability: up to 3,000 km

After witnessing the Tejas demonstration, Singh expressed pride, saying that his “chest swelled with honour.”

The ceremony was hailed as a major step toward Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-Reliant India). The Tejas, equipped with all-round offensive capabilities, took off from the HAL Ojhar facility amid great enthusiasm. On this occasion, a new production line at HAL was also inaugurated.

After landing, the Tejas received a ceremonial water salute from the fire brigade, followed by a spectacular air show featuring both Tejas and Sukhoi fighter jets, leaving the audience spellbound. The Tejas, capable of flying at Mach 1.6 (around 2,000 km/h) and reaching 50,000 feet altitude, demonstrated its formidable prowess.

A Powerful Step Toward Self-Reliance: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described the induction of Tejas Mk-1A as “a powerful stride toward self-reliant India.” “Until recently, India depended on other countries for its aircraft. Today, we produce 65% of our own aircraft domestically, and soon, we will achieve 100% self-reliance,” he stated.

He praised HAL as “a true symbol of national defence,” adding that the sight of Tejas and Sukhoi aircraft soaring together filled him with immense pride.

Recalling his visit to Nashik, Singh described the city as “a land of spirituality and history,” expressing that he felt as though he had arrived in a divine land. Referring to the sacred Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga, one of India’s twelve holy shrines, he called Nashik “Shivbhoomi” — the land of Lord Shiva.