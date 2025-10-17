Forest Dept Rescues Leopard From Nashik Artillery Centre; Shifted To Wildlife Treatment Facility |

The Forest Department succeeded in successfully rescued a wild leopard from the Artillery Centre area of Nashik city on Friday. The leopard, which was trapped in a cage behind the officers' mess, has been taken to the Wildlife Treatment Centre, Mhasrul, for further examination and action.

Although this rescue operation has brought relief to the citizens of the area, the department has increased its vigilance as the human-wildlife conflict in the district has increased due to leopard attacks in the last few months.

Under the guidance of Chief Conservator of Forests (Regional) G. Mallikarjun and Deputy Conservator of Forests (Western Zone) Siddhesh Sawardekar, the Wildlife Rescue Team led by Forest Range Officer Sumit Nirmal successfully carried out this operation as per the precise planning of Assistant Conservator of Forests Prashant Khairnar.

All the foresters and forest guards in the team worked together and carried out this rescue in the early hours of the morning. The incidents of human-wildlife conflict have increased. Last month, a two-year-old boy was killed in a leopard attack in the Artillery Centre area, which made the area sensitive.

Before this rescue, there was an incident of a leopard being seen in the Artillery Centre. The forest department will check the leopard's condition after treatment at Mhasrul and release it at a suitable place.

Due to the increasing number of leopard attacks in Nashik, the department has sent a proposal to set up four wildlife rapid response teams. Two children died due to leopard attacks in Vadner Dumala, Sinnar and Dindori talukas of the district.

In this context, there are plans to set up permanent rescue centres for leopards in Nashik and Rahuri. Forest conservators have appealed to the citizens to immediately report suspicious wildlife to the forest department.

Although this successful rescue has reduced the fear in the area, the department's readiness to control the increasing presence of leopards was clearly seen.