Nashik: Eid Preparations Drive Up Demand For Dry Fruits

As Eid approaches, Malegaon's bustling markets witness a surge in demand for dry fruits, particularly for the revered Sheer Khurma delicacy. This traditional sweet, crafted from milk, vermicelli, and an array of dry fruits, holds special significance during the festive season. Consequently, dry fruit vendors in Malegaon are experiencing heightened sales as consumers flock to stock up on cashews, almonds, walnuts, figs, pistachios, charoli, kharik, dates, raisins, and more.

The observance of Ramadan, a sacred month of fasting for Muslim communities, underscores the importance of nourishing meals after sunset. Hence, the month sees a notable increase in the consumption of fruits and dry fruits, essential ingredients for breaking the fast. Moreover, the preparation of Sheer Khurma, a quintessential Eid dessert, necessitates an abundance of dry fruits, contributing to the spike in demand.

Dry fruits sourced from Maharashtra, as well as Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka, flood the markets to meet the escalating demand. However, vendors note that prices have seen a steady rise compared to previous years, attributed to escalating fuel rates and market dynamics.

Despite the upward trend in prices, the fervour among consumers remains undeterred, reflecting the cultural significance and culinary traditions associated with Eid celebrations in Malegaon.

Rates of dry fruits in Nashik

Kharik: ₹160 to ₹360 per kg

Coconut: ₹120 per kg

Cashew: ₹700 to ₹1000 per kg

Almond: ₹600 to ₹1000 per kg

Raisins: ₹220 to ₹260 per kg

Pistachio: ₹960 to ₹1000 per kg

Charoli: ₹90 to ₹100 per kg

Fig: ₹800 to ₹1200 per kg