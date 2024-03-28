Nashik: Dilip Khandvi Secures Spot In Indian Railways Kho Kho Team

Dilip Khandvi, the recipient of the Veer Abhimanyu award for Kho Kho in Nashik, has achieved yet another milestone by securing a spot in the Indian Railways team. Set to represent the reigning champions, Dilip is participating in the 56th National Kho Kho Championship scheduled to be held in Delhi from March 28 to April 1.

Recently employed by the Central Railway Mumbai under the player talent quota, Dilip's selection in the Railways team marks a historic moment in Nashik's Kho Kho history. Hailing from Krishna Vihir, a village in Surgana taluka, Dilip is the first Kho Kho player from Nashik district to earn a place in the Railways team solely based on his sporting prowess. His achievement serves as a testament to the notion that sports can pave the way for rewarding career opportunities.

This will be Dilip's second consecutive appearance in the senior category of the national championship, showcasing his consistent excellence in the sport. A standout player in Nashik, Dilip played a pivotal role in Maharashtra's runner-up finish in the national championship last year. Dilip honed his skills under the guidance of coaches Gitanjali Sawle and Umesh Atwane at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Sports Complex, Nashik.