Nashik: Cycling Awareness Campaign Launched For School Students

In a bid to promote the benefits of cycling for health and environmental conservation, the Nashik Cyclist Foundation has launched an awareness campaign for school students. A cycle ride event was organized to inspire secondary school students to embrace cycling, starting from Anant Kanhere Maidan at 7 am and culminating at a school near Lekhanagar. The cyclists were warmly welcomed by the students with applause upon their arrival at the school premises.

Nilesh Tiwari, Principal of Modern Education Society's Primary and Secondary School (Marathi Medium), Pallavi Pawar, Principal of the English Medium School, and Sakshi Thakurel, Principal of the Secondary School, along with Vice President of Nashik Cyclist Foundation Dr. Manisha Raundal, led the event. Dr. Raundal stressed the importance of cycling in today's competitive environment, encouraging students to prioritize outdoor activities over mobile games for both mental and physical well-being. Detailed information about various types of bicycles was provided, accompanied by personal anecdotes shared by cyclists Partha Shinde and Dr. Apoorva Raundal about their cycling journeys from school days to the present.

Cyclist G.K. Ahire presented a poem highlighting the myriad benefits of cycling, while students and teachers alike expressed their appreciation for the enlightening session organized by the Nashik Cyclist Foundation.