Nashik: Criminals Despite Externment Orders Raise Concerns in City

Despite externsion orders due to criminal activities, two individuals have been found in the city, raising concerns about the effectiveness of enforcement and potential corruption within the system. A case has been registered at the Panchavati and Mhasrul police stations regarding this issue.

The arrested individuals are Rishikesh Ratnakar Dhatrak, residing at Yashomati Housing Society, Shaktinagar, Hirawadi, and Aditya Ramdas Pingle (21), from Pingalemala, Makhmalabad. Dhatrak had been externed from the city and district for one year. However, police received information that he was in the city, and while tracking his movements, they found him at his house on Tuesday afternoon. Based on the complaint by Gauraksh Sable, a case has been registered at Panchavati police station, and further investigation is being conducted by Constable Nandurdikar.

Similarly, information was received that Pingle had returned to his residence on Wednesday night. Acting on this tip, the police team apprehended him, and a case has been registered at Mhasrul police station based on a complaint by Constable Pankaj Chavan. Further investigations are underway by the constables.

The discovery of these criminals in the city has sparked discussions about potential corruption and the inefficacy of the deportation actions.