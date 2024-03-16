Nashik: Crime Branch Apprehends Two Minors Involved In Phone Snatching

Representative Image

Crime Branch One has apprehended two minors involved in snatching a youth's mobile phone. The incident occurred on Monday morning in the Peth Road area, where Prateek Koli (19) fell victim to the snatchers, losing his mobile phone worth ₹7,000. The authorities initiated an investigation following a case filed at the Mhasrul police station.

Acting on intelligence received by Crime Branch Officer Rajesh Rathod, a team comprising strategically positioned themselves near Pata in the Phulenagar area. The operation aimed to intercept the suspects reportedly attempting to sell stolen mobile phones.

The team successfully detained the suspects upon their arrival and subjected them to interrogation, leading to a confession regarding their involvement in the theft. Subsequently, the police seized the stolen mobile phone, along with the two-wheeler used in the crime, estimated at ₹70,000. Both suspects, identified as minors, have been taken into custody for further legal proceedings.