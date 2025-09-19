 Nashik Crime: 11 Arrested In Panchavati Firing Case, 2 Still On The Run
Nashik Crime: 11 Arrested In Panchavati Firing Case, 2 Still On The Run

The police are searching for the pistol used in the shooting and other people involved in the conspiracy

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 08:13 PM IST
article-image
Nashik Crime: 11 Arrested In Panchavati Firing Case, 2 Still On The Run | yappe.in

Nashik: Sagar Jadhav, a youth, was shot in the Rahulwadi area of Panchavati on Wednesday morning. This incident has created a major stir in the city. The fact that this incident happened due to a dispute over dominance has now come to light. The police have arrested as many as 11 suspects in this case. Two accused in this case are still absconding, and the police are investigating them thoroughly.

Sagar was seriously injured in Wednesday's firing. One bullet entered his left cheek and got stuck in his neck. He is currently undergoing treatment in a private hospital, and his condition is said to be critical.

article-image

A case has been registered in this regard at the Panchavati police station. The police informed that this attack was due to a gang war and an old dispute.

After conducting a special campaign by the anti-gang squads, 11 suspects have been arrested from the Phulenagar area. The police informed that all these accused are involved in serious crimes. The police are searching for the pistol used in the shooting and other people involved in the conspiracy. Two of the accused are still absconding, and a special search team has been dispatched for them.

