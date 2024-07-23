Nashik: Commissioner Holds Meeting to Address Godavari River Pollution; NMC Focusing on Spending Funds Before MCC; Third Merit List Released for Nashik Junior Colleges |

In response to rising pollution levels in the Godavari River, Municipal Administrator Dr. Ashok Karanjkar convened an urgent meeting on Monday.

The Municipal Corporation organized a meeting with officials to discuss measures to prevent pollution in the Godavari River through the Godavari Conservation Department. Various strategies were proposed to address the issue, including addressing complaints about mixed water flowing in the riverbed and taking immediate action.

Dr. Karanjkar clarified the importance of preventing the growth of hyacinth in the river and ensuring that wastewater does not mix with the riverbed. The National Air Quality Monitoring Action Plan was also discussed.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Ashok Karanjkar, Additional Commissioner Pradeep Chaudhary, Deputy Commissioner of Godavari Conservation Department Ajit Nikat, Deputy Commissioner Mayur Patil, City Engineer Sanjay Aggarwal, Smart City Chief Executive Officer Sumant More, Superintending Engineer Avinash Dhanait, Executive Engineer Jitendra Patole, Ganesh Mand, Bajirao Mali, Sandesh Shinde, Joint Director of City Planning Harshal Baviskar, Deputy Director Kalpesh Patil, and Director of Solid Waste Management Dr. Avesh Palod, among others.

NMC Focusing on Spending Funds Before MCC Imposed

The election code of conduct will be enforced as municipal elections are likely to be held soon after the Lok Sabha elections. Various departments are showing a tendency to spend the amount provided for various development works in this year's budget. As part of this, after nearly 27 water bodies have been constructed, the water supply department is now in the process of spending funds for water distribution infrastructure.

After the proposal of ₹40 crores was submitted by the Sewerage Department, there is noticeable competition to spend in all the departments of the Municipal Corporation. After the expiry of the code of conduct for the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Parishad elections, the code of conduct for the assembly election will come into force after 40 days. This code of conduct will last around one and a half months. Following this, there are indications that municipal elections will also be held. This means elections are expected this year.

Once the Code of Conduct comes into force, the Municipal Corporation cannot tender for new works or issue work orders for new projects. Therefore, there is a greater tendency to spend the budgeted amount in the remaining 40 days. While spending the actual amount, it is also expected to be assessed how much the work is needed. In the General Assembly held last week, a proposal of nearly ₹41 crores from the Sewage Department was presented. Now, the water supply department has submitted a proposal for the repair of the water tanks.

Third Merit List Released for Nashik Junior Colleges

The merit list was released on Monday (22nd) for the third round of the registration process for the online centralised process for Class XI admission in junior colleges in the municipal area. As the third round cutoff for some colleges is higher than the second round, there is a tough fight for admissions again.

In the 68 junior colleges of Nashik city, the process for admission to Class XI is being implemented in the academic year 2024-25 under the centralised admission process. The merit list process is done after filling part one and part two of the application form for the first round. The list for vacant seats was released in both admission processes. Allotment has been given to 3,644 students in this list. Students must confirm their admissions within the next two days, i.e., by Wednesday (24th).

After two rounds, 9,669 students have secured admission, but 18,522 seats are still vacant. Out of 15,365 seats available for the third round, 10,572 students were qualified. Out of the 6,000 students who applied, 3,644 students were selected. On the first day of the third round, 218 students were admitted. A total of 8,953 students from the State Board of Education, 478 students from the CBSE Board, and 238 students from other boards have secured their admission in Class XI.

The selected students include 2,209 from the open category, 2,032 from the scheduled caste category, 1,056 from the scheduled tribe category, 2,816 from the other backward category, and 103 students from the SBC category.

Third Merit List Released for Nashik Junior Colleges

The merit list for the third round of the centralised process for Class XI admissions in junior colleges within the municipal area was released on Monday (22nd). With the third round cutoff for some colleges being higher than in the second round, competition for admissions is intensifying.

In Nashik city, admission to Class XI for the academic year 2024-25 is being managed under the centralised admission process across 68 junior colleges. The merit list follows the submission of part one and part two of the application forms for the first round. The list for vacant seats was published for both admission processes, allotting places to 3,644 students. Admissions must be confirmed by Wednesday (24th).

After two rounds, 9,669 students have been admitted, but 18,522 seats remain vacant. Of the 15,365 seats available for the third round, 10,572 students qualified, and out of 6,000 applicants, 3,644 were selected. On the first day of the third round, 218 students were admitted. Total admissions include 8,953 students from the State Board, 478 from the CBSE Board, and 238 from other boards.

The selected students are 2,209 from the open category, 2,032 from the scheduled caste category, 1,056 from the scheduled tribe category, 2,816 from the other backward category, and 103 from the SBC category.