Nashik Collector Orders Health Camps For Senior Citizens, NCD Screening | KIIT (Representative Pic)

Nashik – District Collector Ayush Prasad today gave important instructions to improve the health of senior citizens, reduce maternal and child mortality, strengthen the vaccination campaign and complete the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) assessment of all health institutions on time.

A comprehensive review was conducted in the meeting of the National Health Mission Regulatory Committee, District Task Force Committee of Routine Immunization Program and Maternal and Child Health Program at the District Collector’s Office today under the chairmanship of District Collector Shri. Ayush Prasad and Chief Executive Officer Omkar Pawar.

District Collector Prasad said, “Health care should be quality and easily accessible to all. Pregnant women must get timely check-ups and medicines. No child should be deprived of vaccination and no senior citizen should be left out of treatment, this is our responsibility.”

The meeting reviewed in depth all the schemes like inspection of sonography centres under PCPNDT Act, inspection of IVF centres, construction of health centres under 15th Finance Commission, e-Sanjeevani, telemedicine, biomedical waste management, RBSK, RKSK, Maitri Clinic, adolescent counselling, sickle cell disease, cancer van etc.

The meeting was attended by District Surgeon Dr. Charudatta Shinde, District Health Officer Dr. Sudhakar More, District Maternal and Child Welfare Officer Dr. Harshal Nehete, Assistant District Health Officer Dr. Deepak Lonare, all Taluka Health Officers, Medical Superintendent, Education Officer, Social Welfare Officer etc.

The district's health system is now taking rapid steps towards becoming more capable and responsive.

Key instructions

- Conduct blindness control, cataract surgery, oral cancer screening, dental health camps for senior citizens on a large scale.

- Identify suicide hotspots under the psychiatric hospital program and provide special services there.

- Set up NCD (Non-Communicable Disease) screening camps in slums and colonies.

- Regularly check food and drinking water in all ashram schools, hostels, orphanages, and child welfare homes.

- Review the last three years of epidemic diseases like dengue, chikungunya, malaria, H1N1, cholera, gastro and plan preventive measures.

- Pay special attention to strict monitoring of vaccination sessions, vaccine stocks, safe vaccination methods and use of hub cutters.

- Take immediate measures by analyzing the causes of maternal and child deaths on a taluka-wise basis.

- Complete the NQAS assessment of all primary health centers, sub-centers, and Ayushman health temples on time.