Nashik: Coffee With CEO Initiative Highlights Employee Contributions |

Nashik: The Nashik Zilla Parishad, encompassing 18 divisions, is home to dedicated officers and employees committed to serving rural areas with excellence. Recognising their outstanding contributions, the Coffee With CEO initiative was launched. This initiative aims to showcase the commendable work of officers, employees and public representatives while fostering informal discussions.

In the latest session of this initiative, employees excelling in the fields of health, women, and child development were honoured. These employees shared their experiences and highlighted the impactful work they have undertaken despite facing challenges. CEO Ashima Mittal lauded their dedication and efforts, acknowledging their valuable contributions to the community. She assured support from the departmental level to address any administrative hurdles encountered by these exemplary individuals. Encouraging them to continue their commendable work, she extended best wishes for their future endeavours.

Among the honoured employees were nurse Sarika Tupasakhre from the Primary Health Centre in Kochargaon, Dindori, health worker Valmiki Mokal from the Primary Health Centre in Amboli, Trimbakeshwar, and Medical Officer Dr Sandeep Wedhe from the Primary Health Centre in Dhamangaon, Igatpuri. Additionally, staff members including Anganwadi worker Jaynanda Suryavanshi from Nagshevwadi, Surgana, Anganwadi helper Sarla Ghote from Ganeshgaon, Nashik, and Anganwadi supervisors Sukhda Parashere from Dhamangaon, Igatpuri, and Dr Sandeep Wedhe from Surgana were also recognised for their exceptional contributions.

The event was attended by Additional District Health Officer Dr Rajendra Bagul and Nashik Taluka Child Development Project Officer Sachin Shinde, further underscoring the importance of collaborative efforts in promoting health and development initiatives at the grassroots level.