 Nashik City Police Launches Initiative To Enhance Women's Safety
Nashik City Police Launches Initiative To Enhance Women's Safety

Nashik City Police Launches Initiative To Enhance Women's Safety

Senior officials and police personnel will also conduct foot patrolling in identified areas, reaffirming the commitment to ensuring women's safety in Nashik

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Wednesday, January 31, 2024, 05:13 PM IST
In an effort to enhance women's safety and address concerns related to harassment and eve-teasing, Nashik City Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik has initiated a unique outreach programme urging women to identify unsafe spots in the city.

Karnik has invited women to anonymously suggest locations where they feel vulnerable or encounter harassment by known or unknown individuals via the CP WhatsApp Number 9923323311. Assuring confidentiality, Karnik emphasised that all complaints received will be taken seriously, with swift action promised.

Highlighting the significance of the initiative, Commissioner Karnik stated, "Women may hesitate to report instances of eve-teasing or harassment due to various reasons. The CP WhatsApp number provides them with a direct channel to reach out to us promptly."

The Nashik City Police's official Twitter handle also reiterated the call for women to share their concerns, stating, "We have been receiving a few spot/road names from a women's safety point of view. Our teams have started work on that. Request more women to share on CP WhatsApp Number 9923323311." A video accompanying the tweet further underscores the importance of the initiative.

Upon receiving information about unsafe spots such as rickshaw stands, bus stops, and other vulnerable areas, the police will intensify patrolling efforts in these locations. The identity of the individuals reporting the spots will be kept confidential, ensuring anonymity and encouraging more women to come forward with their input.

Meanwhile, senior officials and police personnel will also conduct foot patrolling in identified areas, reaffirming the commitment to ensuring women's safety in Nashik.

