Nashik: City Head Post Office Gets ‘Iconic’ Status & Commemorative Kumbh Stamp

Nashik City Head Post Office has been declared an ‘Iconic Post Office’, making it the first in the city to receive this distinction. The honour comes ahead of the 2027 Nashik Kumbh Mela and has been credited to the efforts of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Chhagan Bhujbal.

Bhujbal had written to Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, requesting that Nashik be included in the Department of Posts’ iconic initiative. “Nashik is not only complementary but also an ideal place for an iconic post office,” he said.

In January 2025, the Department of Posts had invited proposals from across the country to standardise high-traffic post offices and philately bureaus. Nashik Post Office already has a philately bureau and will now play a key role in promoting philately during the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela.

Bhujbal also sought a commemorative postage stamp on the Nashik Kumbh, on the lines of the Prayagraj Mahakumbh. The proposal has been approved, and the stamp will be issued in 2027. These commemorative stamps, released in limited editions, are meant to celebrate significant cultural and historical events.

The minister said the designation of Nashik as an iconic post office and the release of a Kumbh stamp would promote the city’s spiritual and cultural heritage globally under the ‘Incredible India’ campaign.

Nashik, known as a holy pilgrimage centre, attracts over five crore devotees during the Kumbh. Officials noted that philately will get a major boost as tourists and devotees will be introduced to the city’s historical and cultural significance through stamps.