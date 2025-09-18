 Nashik: City Head Post Office Gets ‘Iconic’ Status & Commemorative Kumbh Stamp
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: City Head Post Office Gets ‘Iconic’ Status & Commemorative Kumbh Stamp

Nashik: City Head Post Office Gets ‘Iconic’ Status & Commemorative Kumbh Stamp

Nashik City Head Post Office has been declared an ‘Iconic Post Office’, making it the first in the city to receive this distinction.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 11:39 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: City Head Post Office Gets ‘Iconic’ Status & Commemorative Kumbh Stamp | Justdial

Nashik City Head Post Office has been declared an ‘Iconic Post Office’, making it the first in the city to receive this distinction. The honour comes ahead of the 2027 Nashik Kumbh Mela and has been credited to the efforts of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Chhagan Bhujbal. 

Bhujbal had written to Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, requesting that Nashik be included in the Department of Posts’ iconic initiative. “Nashik is not only complementary but also an ideal place for an iconic post office,” he said. 

In January 2025, the Department of Posts had invited proposals from across the country to standardise high-traffic post offices and philately bureaus. Nashik Post Office already has a philately bureau and will now play a key role in promoting philately during the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela. 

Bhujbal also sought a commemorative postage stamp on the Nashik Kumbh, on the lines of the Prayagraj Mahakumbh. The proposal has been approved, and the stamp will be issued in 2027. These commemorative stamps, released in limited editions, are meant to celebrate significant cultural and historical events. 

FPJ Shorts
ICC Mulls Action Against Pakistan For Breaching Multiple Rules During Asia Cup 2025: Reports 
ICC Mulls Action Against Pakistan For Breaching Multiple Rules During Asia Cup 2025: Reports 
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC’s ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar’ Campaign Benefits 3,862 Women & Children
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC’s ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar’ Campaign Benefits 3,862 Women & Children
Central Govt Staff Seeking Switch From NPS To UPS Urged To Act Before September 30 Deadline
Central Govt Staff Seeking Switch From NPS To UPS Urged To Act Before September 30 Deadline
Youth Should Work Extra Hours But They Should Not Be Exploited, Says Uttarakhand Minister About Maharashtra's Increase In Working Hour
Youth Should Work Extra Hours But They Should Not Be Exploited, Says Uttarakhand Minister About Maharashtra's Increase In Working Hour

The minister said the designation of Nashik as an iconic post office and the release of a Kumbh stamp would promote the city’s spiritual and cultural heritage globally under the ‘Incredible India’ campaign. 

Read Also
Pune News: 2 Symbiosis Students Killed, 2 Injured In Early Morning Mumbai–Bengaluru Highway...
article-image

Nashik, known as a holy pilgrimage centre, attracts over five crore devotees during the Kumbh. Officials noted that philately will get a major boost as tourists and devotees will be introduced to the city’s historical and cultural significance through stamps.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: City Head Post Office Gets ‘Iconic’ Status & Commemorative Kumbh Stamp

Nashik: City Head Post Office Gets ‘Iconic’ Status & Commemorative Kumbh Stamp

Jalgaon Collector Introduces Annual NCC March Past Contest To Promote Discipline Among Youth

Jalgaon Collector Introduces Annual NCC March Past Contest To Promote Discipline Among Youth

Jalgaon: Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil Visits Flood-Hit Areas, Assures Support

Jalgaon: Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil Visits Flood-Hit Areas, Assures Support

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BAMU District Youth Festival Begins September 19 At Deogiri College

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BAMU District Youth Festival Begins September 19 At Deogiri College

Nanded: 139 Objections Filed Against NWCMC Ward Structure

Nanded: 139 Objections Filed Against NWCMC Ward Structure